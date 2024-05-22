Record Alert: Virat Kohli becomes first-ever player to complete 8000 runs in IPL during RR v RCB IPL 2024 Eliminator

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has become the first-ever player to complete 8000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-hander achieved the landmark during the IPL 2024 Eliminator between RCB and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (May 22).

Kohli achieved the landmark when he completed his 29th run of the match with a boundary off Sandeep Sharma in the sixth over. It was his 244th innings in the T20 extravaganza.

Kohli has amassed over 1,000 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). The modern-day legend also has 962 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He also holds the record for most tons in IPL (eight centuries). Kohli has also smashed 55 half-centuries in the T20 tournament.

Kohli also has the most runs in an IPL season, with 973 in 2016, which included four centuries.

Interestingly, no other player has even reached 7,000 runs in IPL. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are placed second and third with 6769 and 6628 runs, respectively. David Warner (6565) and Suresh Raina (5528) complete the top five.

Expand Tweet

.

Virat Kohli once again fails to deliver in IPL playoffs

Virat Kohli again failed to deliver for RCB in the IPL playoffs. The right-hander threw a decent start as he departed for 33 runs off 24 balls, including one six and three boundaries. He was caught by Donovan Ferreira at deep mid-wicket off former RCB teammate Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling.

Expand Tweet

The Delhi-born batter had 308 runs in 14 playoff games at an average of 25.66 and a strike rate of 120.31, including two half-centuries, ahead of the ongoing game against RR.

Virat Kohli, though, is the leading run-getter in IPL 2024, with 741 runs in 15 matches with the help of one century and five 50s. He will now look to continue his sublime ahead of the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the USA and the West Indies in June. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5.

Follow the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback