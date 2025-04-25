"Recreated his iconic 6(10) of WT20 Finals" - Fans troll MS Dhoni for his lackluster knock in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match 

Fans criticized Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni for his disappointing knock in Match 43 of IPL 2025 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai on Friday. Playing in his 400th T20 game, Dhoni scored only 6 off 10 balls, which resulted in CSK managing to post an under-par total of 154.

Batting first, Shaik Rasheed (0) and Sam Curran (9) failed to provide significant contributions to the home side. However, the knocks of Ayush Mhatre (30) and Ravindra Jadeja (21) kept CSK in good stead.

Thereafter, Dewald Brevis played an impressive knock on his CSK debut, slamming 42 off 25 balls. However, his dismissal triggered the team's collapse, as Shivam Dube (12) was soon dismissed.

Coming in at No. 8, Dhoni came down the track to hit Zeeshan Ansari for a boundary towards the square-leg region. However, later, Harshal Patel took the batter's wicket as he got caught out at the point region for 6 off 10.

Deepak Hooda (22) contributed to taking CSK to a respectable score of 154. Patel was the wrecker-in-chief for the visitors with four wickets.

Fans opted for a no-holds-barred approach in trolling Dhoni. One of them shed light on him emulating a similar knock as the 2007 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan.

"No way MS Dhoni recreated his iconic 6(10) of WT20 Finals 😭"

Here are the othe reactions:

"Dhoni should make way for someone else, and remain as CSK coach or mentor. Age does catch up with everyone. One must know when to hang up the shoes," a user wrote.

"I have been watching cricket for 14 years, and I've never seen a more overrated player than MS Dhoni," another posted.

"Dhoni losing all the respect he earned over the years from his fans," a user tweeted.

When MS Dhoni spilled beans on his IPL retirement

Earlier this month, MS Dhoni's podcast with Raj Shamani went viral where he addressed the rumors around his IPL retirement.

When asked about it, Dhoni reassured the fans that he is not calling quits from the competition, and will decide ahead of the IPL 2026 season. He said:

"No, not right now. I am still playing the IPL. I have kept it very simple, I take it one year at a time, I am 43, by the time IPL 2025 finishes, I will be 44, so after that I have 10 months to decide if I would play or not. But it is not me deciding, it is my body that decides. So, one year at a time, we will see after that."

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni was appointed CSK's captain again after Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury earlier this season.

