"Results are not always a measure of our effort" - Ambati Rayudu after his string of poor performances for CSK in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu has been under the scanner for his poor form in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

The Chennai-based side have used Rayudu as an impact player on several occasions. However, the veteran batter has failed to make the most of his chances so far.

He was dismissed for a two-ball duck during the team's 32-run loss to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27. Following yet another failed outing, Rayudu took to social media to post a motivational message.

The 37-year-old wrote how ups and downs are a part and parcel of a cricketer's life. He seemed hopeful of staging a turnaround by remaining positive and working hard.

Ambati Rayudu wrote on Twitter:

"In life and sport ups and downs are a constant part. We need to be positive and keeping working hard and things will turn around.. results are not always a measure of our effort. So always keeping smiling and enjoy the process."

Ambati Rayudu has received a lot of flak for failing to deliver with the bat for Chennai this season. The right-handed batter has amassed just 83 runs from seven innings, with a highest score of 27*.

"A player doesn’t decide if he wants to field or not" - Ambati Rayudu on CSK using him as an impact player

During the match between CSK and RR, legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar spoke about the importance of being on the field.

He suggested that a player just coming out to bat without spending any time on the field is unlikely to yield positive results. Gavaskar pointed out how the likes of Ambati Rayudu and Prithvi Shaw have struggled to get going because of the same.

Many fans speculated that Rayudu's tweet was in response to Gavaskar's comments. The batter, however, clarified that his words weren't directed towards the former India captain.

Rayudu also emphasized that he had no say in the team's decisions. He wrote:

"What nonsense… my tweet has nothing to do with the great mr Gavaskars comments.. his opinions are well respected and in regards to my fielding . A player doesn’t decide if he wants to field or not."

With five wins from their first eight fixtures, MS Dhoni and Co. are placed third in the points table. CSK will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an afternoon match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, April 30.

