"Retain Pathirana at any cost" - Fans bow down to the speedster's match-winning spell in MI vs CSK IPL 2024 clash 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Matheesha Pathirana finished with figures of 4-28 to help his side record a famous win at the Wankhede Stadium against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, April 14.

CSK had to defend 207 runs on a venue historically renowned for chasing to avoid their third straight loss away from home. MI openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma put on their third fifty-run partnership as they piled on 63 runs in the powerplay to keep them in the hunt.

Pathirana, introduced into the attack in the eighth over, struck with his very first ball by dismissing Ishan Kishan. He struck once again in his first over, claiming the key wicket of Suryakumar Yadav, courtesy of a brilliant catch by Mustafizur Rahman at deep third man.

CSK had choked MI in the middle overs, and the required rate for MI was climbing up steadily. In desperate need for boundaries, Tilak Varma and Rohit Sharma had to get going, and Gaikwad brought Pathirana back into the attack. The ploy worked as the Sri Lankan speedster took Tilak Varma's wicket in the 14th over.

Pathirana then managed to uproot the stumps as Romario Shepherd missed the slog, proving to be the final nail in the coffin. The right-arm pacer conceded a couple of boundaries in the final over, but by then the damage was done.

Fans lauded Pathirana for his excellent bowling spell. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

"Retain Pathirana at any cost," one fan wrote

"Easily the greatest spell ever in an IPL game," another fan opined while explaining why so

"MS Dhoni, gift your farmhouse to Pathirana," one fan remarked

"I don't think too much about results, just concerned with my execution" - Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana was unavailable for CSK's season opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and their recent games against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In the limited appearances that he has made, he has been more than just impactful.

He has managed to turn the game around for his team with his eight wickets in three matches.

"When we were bowling in the powerplay, I was a bit nervous. Dhoni bhai came and told me to keep it calm. I don't think about the result, I think only about execution. I will get my results if I execute well. Sometimes I have to change it (bowling yorkers). I've done it in the past. I struggled with a niggle for the past two weeks. The support staff, coaching staff, and seniors have all supported me through this period," Pathirana said during the post-match presentation

Pathirana was adjudged player of the match for his spell. CSK are next scheduled to face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium on Friday, April 19.