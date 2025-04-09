"Ridiculous umpiring!" - Fans react after Riyan Parag falls prey to a controversial decision in GT vs RR IPL 2025 clash

Riyan Parag fell prey to a controversial dismissal in the IPL 2025 clash between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT). The match took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9. The right-handed batter perished with no conclusive evidence whether the bat hit the ball or the ground, perishing for 26 runs off 14 balls.

The incident took place in the seventh over of RR's chase. The Assam batter challenged the decision after being given out by the on-field umpire. The third umpire took a close look at the snicko and gave the decision in favor of Prasidh Krishna and GT. Parag wasn't convinced and argued with the umpires before throwing his bat in anger.

Fans on X came up in favor of Riyan Parag regarding the decision. One user wrote:

"Clear gap between bat and ball. I know umpires won't get any overtime fee, though he could have checked from different angles."

Another user wrote:

"Was the snickometer sound from the bat hitting the ground or the ball hitting the bat? How does the third umpire decide? Riyan Parag clearly thinks its from the bat hitting the ground. We need to find another way of settling this issue, not the first time this has happened!"

A third user added:

"Riyan Parag was definitely NOT OUT! The ball's shadow can be seen clearly on the bat and the snicko showed a spike before the ball reached the bat, i.e. the bat did hit the ground and hence the spike. Rajasthan Royals robbed! Ridiculous umpiring!"

Here are a few more reactions:

GT beat RR by 58 runs in IPL 2025 clash

A clinical all-around performance helped GT beat RR by 58 runs in the IPL 2025 match.

Asked to bat first, the Titans put up 217/4 in 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan starred with the bat, scoring 82 runs off 53 balls, including three sixes and eight boundaries. Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana bagged two wickets each for the Royals.

In response, GT bundled out RR for 159 in 19.2 overs. Shimron Hetmyer and skipper Sanju Samson put up a fight, scoring 52 (32) and 41 (28), respectively. Prasidh Krishna starred with the ball, returning with figures of 3/24 in his four overs. Meanwhile, Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan scalped one wicket each.

Click here to check out the GT vs RR IPL 2025 full scorecard.

