“Rinku is Baaapppp!! No bacha a!!” – Shah Rukh Khan replies to random Twitter user following KKR's Rinku Singh's breakthrough season in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan recently lauded Rinku Singh on Twitter for his sensational performance with the bat in IPL 2023.

A Twitter user called Rinku ‘a kid’ on Twitter during the #AskSRK session on Sunday, June 25. The Bollywood superstar labeled Rinku 'as baap (daddy)' for his fearless approach in T20s.

The reaction comes weeks after Rinku emerged as the highest run-scorer for KKR in IPL 2023. He scored 474 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 149.52, including four half-centuries.

The left-handed first drew Shah Rukh Khan’s and the world’s attention when he smashed five consecutive sixes in a last-over thriller against Gujarat Titans (GT)’s Yash Dayal. KKR needed 29 runs from the last over in their chase of 204 runs before Rinku made his onslaught.

The 25-year-old continued to finish games for the Knight Riders the entire season.

A user tweeted:

“One word about KKR KA BACCHAAAAA Rinku Singh?”

Shahrukh Khan replied:

“Rinku is Baaapppp!! Not bacha a!!”

“I will attend your marriage and dance” – Rinku Singh on Shah Rukh Khan’s message after heroics against GT in IPL 2023

Rinku Singh recently revealed that Shah Rukh Khan promised to attend his wedding and dance at the ceremony following his heroics against GT. He told Star Sports:

“He (Shah Rukh Khan) was talking about my marriage. He said ‘People call me for their marriage, but I don’t go. But I will attend your marriage and dance’.”

On the professional front, Rinku has gone from strength to strength in IPL. The southpaw scored 174 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 148.72 during IPL 2022 campaign.

With his match-winning abilities, Rinku will likely be the first-choice retention for KKR ahead of IPL 2024. The UP-born cricketer is expected to witness a financial windfall after being retained for just INR 55 lakh for IPL 2023.

Rinku Singh recently spent quality time in the Maldives before a busy domestic season. He will participate in the Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Ranji Trophy.

He will next be seen in action for Central Zone in Duleep Trophy. The six-time champion will play their opening game against East Zone in Bangalore, starting June 28.

