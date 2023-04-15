"Rinku can be sent up the order" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's IPL 2023 loss to SRH

Aakash Chopra reckons the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) should have sent Rinku Singh up the order in their IPL 2023 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

SRH set a massive 229-run target for Nitish Rana and Co. after being asked to bat first in Kolkata on Friday, April 14. Although the KKR skipper smashed a 41-ball 75 and Rinku, who batted at No. 7, scored an unbeaten 58 off 31 balls in the run chase, the home team lost the game by 23 runs.

While reflecting on the Kolkata Knight Riders' chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Nitish and Rinku but questioned the latter's batting position, saying:

"Nitish Rana played very well and Rinku Singh batted beautifully once again. But Rinku can be sent up the order. You promoted Sunil Narine here and also sent Andre Russell ahead of him."

The former Indian opener pointed out that Rinku Singh deserved to bat up the order after his match-winning exploits against the Gujarat Titans in KKR's previous game, elaborating:

"You sent Rinku ahead of Andre in Ahmedabad. There we were asking if Andre shouldn't have been sent, but after what Rinku did in Ahmedabad, we were asking whether Rinku shouldn't have come earlier."

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Rinku singh had a challenge to be consistent with his form and boyyyyy he is. Welll done buddy Rinku singh had a challenge to be consistent with his form and boyyyyy he is. Welll done buddy 👏

Rinku smashed five consecutive sixes off the last five balls against the Titans to help KKR register an improbable win. He struck four fours and as many sixes against SRH but couldn't take his team across the line.

"It is now time for Rahmanullah Gurbaz to go" - Aakash Chopra on KKR opener's dismissal for a duck

Rahmanullah Gurbaz's only half-century came against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra feels Rahmanullah Gurbaz might have to make way for either Jason Roy or Litton Das after his failure against SRH, explaining:

"I feel it is now time for Rahmanullah Gurbaz to go. He has definitely hit one half-century in four matches but Jason Roy and Litton Das are sitting outside. You can play either of them. If you play Litton Das, he can keep as well, although Jagadeesan is also playing, so you already have a keeper."

The reputed commentator praised Mayank Markande (2/27), Marco Jansen (2/37) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/29) for bowling impressive spells for the SunRisers Hyderabad, stating:

"Jagadeesan played well, scored 30-odd runs but Marco Jansen picked up two wickets with the new ball. He bowled very well. In fact, if you see Bhuvneshwar Kumar's spell, he was also brilliant. Mayank Markande was outstanding."

However, Chopra pointed out that Aiden Markram did not use Umran Malik properly. He questioned the SRH skipper for using the speedster in the powerplay, which is not the latter's forte, and then not using him at all in the middle overs after he conceded 28 runs in the first over he bowled.

