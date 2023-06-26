Rinku Singh and Shreyas Iyer pose for a picture in Bangalore 

Indian batters Rinku Singh and Shreyas Iyer were recently photographed together in Bangalore. Having shared the dressing room for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the two are known to share a great bond.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, June 25, Rinku shared a picture, in which both cricket stars can be seen dressed in black outfits. Captioning the post, he wrote:

"Men in ⬛️"

It is worth mentioning that KKR captain Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) as he continues to recover from a back injury. Rinku Singh, on the other hand, was one of the standout performers for the team.

The left-handed batter proved his mettle as a finisher, playing some memorable knocks. With 474 runs from 14 outings at an impressive average of 59.25, he was the highest run-scorer for Kolkata this season.

Iyer is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore following back surgery. His injury has kept him on the sidelines for a few months.

Fans will have to wait some more to see the batter back in action, as he hasn't been named in the Test and ODI squads for India's forthcoming West Indies tour.

Rinku Singh could make his India debut in T20I series against West Indies

Rinku Singh impressed many with his batting exploits in IPL 2023. The southpaw could be rewarded for his consistent performances in the tournament by getting a chance in India's upcoming T20I series against West Indies.

India are set to tour West Indies for a multi-format series next month. The national selectors have announced the squads for the two-match Test series and the three-match ODI series.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to name the team for the five T20I fixtures. The T20I rubber is scheduled to begin on August 3 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Poll : 0 votes