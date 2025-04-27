Rishabh Pant fined heavily for code of conduct breach in MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant has been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate in their IPL 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, April 27. The contest took place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which saw the home side emerge as the winner.

Due to LSG making their second offense of this season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, Pant has been slapped with an INR 24 lakh fine. Meanwhile, the other members in the playing XI and the Impact Player will face a fine of INR 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

It is worth noting that LSG's first offense also came against MI on April 4 in Lucknow. As a result, Pant was fined INR 12 lakh.

Until the last season, the captains faced a one-match ban and a fine for a third offense. MI captain Hardik Pandya could not play the side's first fixture of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings. It was due to the side's third offense against LSG in their final league game of IPL 2024.

However, the IPL governing council has done away with banning captains, and will instead attract demerit points and fines from IPL 2025.

So far, captains like Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Sanju Samson, Rajat Patidar, Riyan Parag, and Hardik Pandya have also faced a fine for slow-over rate offenses.

Rishabh Pant continues his horror form in IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant again failed to provide significant contributions to LSG in their recently concluded clash against MI. After being put to bat first, MI posted a strong 215-run total, with Ryan Rickelton (58) as the top scorer.

In response, LSG lost Aiden Markram (9) early. Although Mitchell Marsh (34) and Nicholas Pooran (27) had good starts, they couldn't convert them into a big knock.

Much was expected from captain Rishabh Pant in a big chase. However, the southpaw was holed out near the circle for 4 off 2, while he was reverse sweeping the delivery.

So far, Pant has garnered only 110 runs in 10 appearances at a dismal average of 12.22, with a top knock of 63. Meanwhile, LSG are sixth in the points table with five wins in 10 games.

