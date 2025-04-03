Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya share some fun moments during practice session ahead of LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant and his Mumbai Indians (MI) counterpart Hardik Pandya shared some fun moments during the practice session ahead of their IPL 2025 game on April 4, Friday, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. In a video shared by MI on social media, Pant and Pandya couldn't control their laughter over a conversation.

Ad

Although MI captain has done decently with the ball, the star all-rounder is yet to fire with the bat, scoring a sluggish 11 off 17 deliveries in the only match he batted in the season. It was also against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the previous game that Mumbai won their first match of the season after losing to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans.

They shared the video with a caption:

Ad

Trending

"Yeh hasi, yeh khushi, yeh moments - 𝕃𝕒𝕛𝕒𝕨𝕒𝕒b."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rishabh Pant, meanwhile, finds himself under even more pressure, given the Super Giants had shelled out ₹27 crore on him. However, the keeper-batter has managed only 17 runs in three games, including a duck and a single-figure score.

With one win and two losses, both sides are searching for their second victory of the season.

Hardik Pandya and company lost to Lucknow Super Giants twice in IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya with MI teammates. (Credits: Getty)

Hardik Pandya's men lost to the Super Giants twice last year. The clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium saw the tourists manage 144/7 but Marcus Stoinis' measured 62 took the Super Giants over the line. Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran starred with the bat when the two sides travelled to the Wankhede Stadium as the keeper-batter's 29-ball 75 propelled the Super Giants to 214/6.

Ad

In response, Mumbai Indians fell 14 runs short of the target despite Rohit Sharma's 68 and Naman Dhir's unbeaten 62.

Thus, a lot will be on the line when Mumbai and Lucknow lock horns on Friday, especially for the latter, after losing their first home game of IPL 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback