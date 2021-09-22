"Rishabh Pant has leadership quality" - Sanjay Manjrekar backs DC's decision to retain the wicketkeeper as captain

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has lauded Delhi Capitals (DC) management for retaining Rishabh Pant as captain for the second phase of IPL 2021 in the UAE.

Incidentally, Pant was handed over leadership duties after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the competition with a dislocated shoulder. With Iyer returning to the scheme of things, there was speculation about whether Pant would retain his job.

However, the management has shown trust in Pant, which left Manjrekar impressed.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Speaking in a video presented by Dafa News, Sanjay Manjrekar said:

"When I look at Delhi, I look at their captain and I think their management made an excellent choice to have Rishabh Pant continue as captain because he is more of an automatic choice in the team.

"It will also get Shreyas Iyer slightly under pressure to prove himself as a batter and I think Rishabh Pant has the inborn leadership quality and is a street smart cricketer so I am glad that they have continued with Rishabh Pant as captain."

Rishabh Pant lived up to expectations, helping DC win six of their first eight matches to be at the top of the points table before the first phase of IPL 2021 was brought to an end.

"Delhi Captials need to address their inconsistency and unpredictability" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals



A glimpse of what your favourite DC Stars were up to before they resume their



✋ if you can't wait to watch them live in less than 24 hours 😍



#YehHaiNayiDilli #CapitalsUnplugged #DCvSRH @OctaFX 📹 | Practice Match Highlights 🔥A glimpse of what your favourite DC Stars were up to before they resume their #IPL2021 campaign 💙✋ if you can't wait to watch them live in less than 24 hours 😍 📹 | Practice Match Highlights 🔥



A glimpse of what your favourite DC Stars were up to before they resume their #IPL2021 campaign 💙



✋ if you can't wait to watch them live in less than 24 hours 😍



#YehHaiNayiDilli #CapitalsUnplugged #DCvSRH @OctaFX https://t.co/1UGK2FCuwW

The Delhi Capitals line-up is packed with power hitters and when on song, the Rishabh Pant-led side could be a tough nut to crack. However, Sanjay Manjrekar feels they lack consistency.

"Delhi is filled with dynamic and attacking players but also high risk, hence unpredictable at times and inconsistent and that is one issue they will have to address throughout the season. Barring Dhawan, who is more dependable than a Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Hetmyer and Stoinis, so that is a slight issue," Sanjay Manjrekar added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also backed the inclusion of veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra along with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Also Read

"I hope they play Amit Mishra in the team. Every time he turns up in an IPL game, he seems to make a contribution," Sanjay Manjrekar added.

Delhi Capitals begin their campaign in the second phase of IPL 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad later today in Dubai.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava