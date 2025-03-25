Rishabh Pant misses tough stumping chance in final over of DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match; Lucknow lose the game eventually [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant had a forgettable debut in the LSG colors. In the first innings, Pant got out for a six-ball duck on a track where LSG and Delhi Capitals batters scored more than 400 runs, and in the final over, he missed a tricky stumping chance to dismiss number 11 batter Mohit Sharma.

Shahbaz Ahmed was given the responsibility to bowl the final over for the Lucknow Super Giants, with Delhi Capitals needing six runs for a win. The well-set Ashutosh Sharma was at the non-striker's end, while tail-ender Mohit Sharma was on the strike to face the first ball.

The pitch helped the spinners, and Ahmed took full use of the turn on offer to deceive Mohit on the first ball. Mohit tried to push the ball towards the leg-side and steal a single, but he missed the shot, and the ball touched his pads before going towards wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Pant missed the ball as it got deflected from Mohit's pad. However, the ball was still in his range, and had Pant grabbed the ball, he could have easily stumped out Mohit to seal the deal for LSG. Unfortunately for Pant and LSG, the ball went towards the third man fielder. It resulted in a dot ball, but LSG eventually lost the match by one wicket.

"Luck plays a big part"- Rishabh Pant comments on missed stumping chance after defeat against DC

Speaking with the broadcasters after the one-wicket defeat against the Delhi Capitals, LSG captain Rishabh Pant shared his thoughts on the missed stumping opportunity. Here's what Pant was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo:

"Luck plays a big part, if it hadn't hit his pad, it would have been a big chance for stumping."

LSG will head to Hyderabad soon. Their next match is against former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, March 27.

