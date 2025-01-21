Rishabh Pant opens up on possibility of opening the batting for LSG in IPL 2025

Newly-appointed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant has acknowledged the temptation to open the batting for the side in IPL 2025. However, he added that the decision would be taken only after thorough discussions with the management and not based on the 'external noise.'

Pant became the most expensive signing in IPL history when LSG acquired his services for ₹27 crores in the 2025 IPL auction last November. The 27-year-old had spent his entire IPL career with the Delhi Capitals (DC) before parting ways with them in the off-season.

Pant has been a middle-order force in the IPL over the years while opening the batting only on four occasions, way back in 2016. LSG's final IPL 2025 squad have a glaring hole as they lack established opening batters.

Talking about the possibility of opening the batting after being appointed LSG's captain on Monday, January 20, Pant told Sports Tak (via Indiatvnews):

"Obviously, there is a temptation to go that way [open the innings] but there is no 100 per cent clarity that should I open or stay in the middle order. Because when you have played in the middle order for so many years and have done well, God has been kind, so you get used to it. So I don't want to make rash decisions like 'let's do it because the external noise is suggesting this.'"

He added:

"For me, this is my life, it's my career and this is something I live for and I don't want to change that overnight. I want to think over it a bit more, discuss it further with Zak bhai [Zaheer Khan, LSG mentor] and Justin [Langer, LSG head coach] about what we can do and eventually, we will back whatever decision we take."

Pant has opened the batting in the IPL only four times in 111 games but averages an impressive 34.70 at a strike rate of 136.80. His overall IPL batting numbers (predominantly in the middle order) are even better with an average of 35.31 and a strike rate of 148.93.

Pant batted at No. 3 during India's title run in the 2024 T20 World Cup but has struggled at the top even in T20Is. He averages 14.20 in five innings as an opener.

"I will give my 200% and that’s my commitment to you" - Rishabh Pant on being named LSG captain

After being appointed the captain, Rishabh Pant promised to give his everything for LSG to achieve success. The 27-year-old led DC in three IPL seasons - 2021, 2022, and 2024 - helping them win 23 out of 43 outings.

At the press conference following his appointment, Pant said (as quoted by News18):

"Thank you to LSG family for showing faith in me. I will give my 200% and that’s my commitment to you. I will try whatever is in my power to repay the faith you have shown. Looking forward to have a new beginning with new energy and just have a blast out there, and have lots of fun."

LSG, which became an IPL franchise in 2022, qualified for the playoffs in their first two seasons. However, they failed to crack the top four in a disappointing campaign last year.

