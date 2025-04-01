Rishabh Pant's poor form continues as he is dismissed for 2 by Glenn Maxwell in LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant's struggling start to the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign continued as he was again dismissed early. The left-handed batter was dismissed for just 2 runs by Glenn Maxwell in his side's clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday, April 1.

Ad

Pant walked out to the middle at No. 4 after Lockie Ferguson castled Aiden Markram in the fourth over. With another left-handed batter at the other end in the form of Nicholas Pooran, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer introduced off-spinner Glenn Maxwell into the attack.

Pant was watchful against the part-time spinner, nudging a set of deliveries to the on side, before trying to take on a poor delivery on the leg stump. The batter got down on his knee to play the ball behind square and clear the infield. However, in the process, he found Yuzvendra Chahal at short fine leg instead.

Ad

Trending

Have a look at the dismissal right here (0:10 onwards):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rishabh Pant's dismissal left LSG reeling at 35-3 in the fifth over. The hosts had suffered an early blow after being put into bat as Mitchell Marsh was dismissed for a golden duck by Arshdeep Singh.

Rishabh Pant has only scored 17 runs in three matches in IPL 2025

The most expensive acquisition in IPL history is having a hard time connecting bat to ball at the moment. He kickstarted his 2025 campaign with a duck against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam.

Ad

Pant then scored an unconvincing 15-run knock in LSG's thumping win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) away from home.

The wicket-keeper batter has been out of touch for a while after being sidelined for the entirety of Team India's white-ball leg earlier this year, which included an ODI series against England and the 2025 Champions Trophy. He had featured in a Ranji Trophy contest against Saurashtra after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he returned with scores of 1 and 17.

At the time of writing, LSG were trying to repair their innings through the in-form Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni. The scorecard read 58-3 after eight overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback