Ritika Sajdeh gets emotional during Rohit Sharma's stand inauguration ceremony at Wankhede Stadium [Watch]

Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, got emotional and teary-eyed during his Stand inauguration ceremony at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, May 16.

The 38-year-old cricketer received the honor for his distinguished performances over the past two decades. Rohit is the only Indian captain after MS Dhoni to win two ICC trophies, as he led the team to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The Rohit Sharma Stand at the Wankhede Stadium was unveiled by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the parents of the Indian captain, with Ritika Sajdeh and several other cricket dignitaries on the stage. Ritika was visibly emotional during her husband's proud moment and shed a few happy tears. A fan shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) to give a glimpse of the special moment.

Rohit Sharma recently announced his retirement from Test cricket while he was still Team India captain

Rohit Sharma recently bid adieu to Test cricket after an 11-year career in the format. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series in Australia was his last one, where he led the Indian team. He missed the first match due to paternity leave and then played three Tests before sitting out during the final game in Sydney due to poor batting form.

Across 67 Tests, Sharma scored 4301 runs at an average of 40.57, including 12 centuries and 18 fifties. Following inconsistent performances in the middle-order, he performed well in the format after getting promoted to an opening position in 2019, establishing himself as a reliable top-order batter in Tests.

He is currently with the Mumbai Indians (MI) contingent to participate in IPL 2025. Rohit Sharma has scored 301 runs in 11 games so far in IPL 2025, at an average of 30, including three half-centuries. He will return to action on Wednesday (May 21) when MI will square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium.

