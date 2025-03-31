Riyan Parag fined 12 lakh for code of conduct breach in RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) interim captain Riyan Parag has been handed a hefty fine for maintaining a slow over-rate during their six-run win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30. The skipper led RR to their first win of the season after a rough start, which included two tame losses to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) has largely witnessed teams bowling their overs within the cut-off time limit. Prior to the RR vs CSK clash, only one over-rate offense was reported when Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya was fined during their loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Although captains will not face a ban even if they fail to complete the overs within the cut-off time, the reprimand in the form of financial penalties is here to stay. According to the guidelines, captains are to be handed an INR 12 lakh fine for the first over-rate offense for the season.

"Mr. Riyan Parag, Captain, Rajasthan Royals has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 11 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati on 30th March, 2025," the statement by IPL read (via www.iplt20.com).

"As this was his team’s first offense of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offenses, Parag was fined INR 12 lakhs," the statement continued.

Riyan Parag was nominated to lead RR in the first three matches of the campaign, with regular captain Sanju Samson playing as an Impact Sub while recovering from a finger injury. Although the opener was cleared to play as a batter, he was not allowed to keep wickets as per a directive by the NCA physios during the early stages of the season.

"It was only two games, but it felt too long" - Riyan Parag on his rough start to captaincy with RR in IPL 2025

RR opened their account on the points table with the hard-fought win over CSK to conclude the Guwahati leg of their season. Riyan Parag, restored to his No. 4 position in the batting order, scored a 28-ball 37, as RR lost their way with the bat after a strong start.

Parag also took some bold calls on the field, one of which was not turning to Jofra Archer in the death overs against MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja. The skipper relied on Tushar Deshpande and Sandeep Sharma to close out the contest.

"Feels good; took a lot of time. It was only two games, but it felt too long. Felt it was 20 short. I thought we would build up from the 16th over, but we bowled very well. That was the chat - forget the two games and collectively put in the effort," Parag said during the post-match presentation (via Cricbuzz).

RR will next face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 5. It marks the first home contest for the Shreyas Iyer-led side in IPL 2025.

