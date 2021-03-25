Riyan Parag names the IPL player he wants to perform Bihu dance with

Riyan Parag performed the traditional Assamese Bihu dance after Rajastahn Royals' win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2020. Parag has now named the cricketer he wants to perform the Bihu dance. The youngster made the revelation in a Q and A session posted on Rajasthan Royals' YouTube page.

Riyan Parag wants to make Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli do the Bihu dance during IPL 2021. The young cricketer, as is evident from many of his tweets, is a huge fan of the India & Royal Challengers Bangalore star.

"Yeah, I want to make Virat Kohli do Bihu," Riyan Parag said while answering a fan's question.

Parag, along with Rahul Tewatia, had helped the Royals defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets in the IPL 2020. The win looked improbable when the Rajasthan-based franchise needed 60 runs off the last 25 balls.

After completing the task at hand, Parag celebrated by performing the Bihu dance. Parag scored 42 off only 26 balls in that match.

Riyan Parag wants to emulate Virat Kohli's cover drive and Jos Butter's scoop

During the Q&A session, Riyan Parag was also asked to name his role model. Without a second thought, he named Virat Kohli and mentioned that along with admiring Kohli's cricketing skills, he is a fan of how Kohli carries himself off-the-field.

"My role model has always been Virat Kohli. I admire him as a player of course, but even more as a human being. So, it's Virat Kohli," he said.

Advertisement

Riyan Parag was also asked by a fan to name a shot that he'd like to learn from a particular player. The 19-year-old gave two answers - Virat Kohli's cover drive and Jos Buttler's scoop.

"Can I name two? Okay, I'll name two. One, the Virat Kohli cover drive. And two, the Jos Buttler scoop. Those two shots I really want to learn. But I know I can't, so it's cool," Riyan Parag replied.

Riyan Parag did not have a great IPL 2020. He scored 86 runs in 12 matches and will want to better his numbers in the upcoming season. The cricketer recently joined Rajasthan Royals' training camp in Mumbai and is currently undergoing his quarantine.