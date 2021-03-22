IPL 2021: Riyan Parag arrives in Mumbai to join the Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals' teenage sensation Riyan Parag joined the franchise in Mumbai on Monday. Since the Royals will be playing five of their league games at the Wankhede Stadium, it appears they have organized a training camp in Mumbai.

Parag, the youngest player to hit a half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL), didn't have the best of seasons last year. Batting down the order for the Royals, Parag scored 86 runs in 12 matches at an average of 12.28.

This included an unbeaten knock of 42 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Parag and Rahul Tewatia helped the Rajasthan Royals chase down 60 runs off the last 25 balls.

Riyan Parag revealed that he's begun preparing for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

"The preparation has been good. I was in Nagpur for a week. I did some training, some skill work... so yeah, it's been good," Riyan Parag said in a video shared by the Rajasthan Royals through an Instagram story.

Rajasthan Royals will miss Jofra Archer's services during the initial phases of IPL 2021

Jofra Archer

The Rajasthan Royals have been hit by a big blow ahead of IPL 2021. Their premier fast bowler, Jofra Archer, is a doubt for the tournament because of an injury. While the extent of his elbow injury is still unknown, it has been confirmed that he will miss at least a few games at the start of the tournament.

Archer picked up the elbow injury during the recent five-match T20I series against India. The pacer has been flown back to the UK for further assessment.

"The ECB medical team will assess the player, and together with Jofra, develop a treatment plan and a return-to-play schedule in due course. As a consequence, Jofra will miss the start of this year’s Indian Premier League," the ECB wrote in its statement.

With the Ashes and the T20 World Cup to be played later this year, Jofra Archer will ideally want to recover as quickly as possible and get back on the cricket field.

The injury also forced Archer to pull out of the three-match ODI series against India, which is scheduled to begin on March 23rd.