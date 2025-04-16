  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • RJ Mahvash congratulates Yuzvendra Chahal after his brilliant spell in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

RJ Mahvash congratulates Yuzvendra Chahal after his brilliant spell in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Apr 16, 2025 01:51 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty
Yuzvendra Chahal in action for PBKS in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

RJ Mahvash congratulated Yuzvendra Chahal after his brilliant spell in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). PBKS beat KKR in a low-scoring thriller by 16 runs on Tuesday, April 15.

Ad

Punjab were defending a low total of just 111 runs and Yuzvendra Chahal, who had not been at his best until this game, stepped up when he was needed the most. His incredible spell helped PBKS bowl KKR out for just 95 runs and thus create a record of defending the lowest total in IPL history.

RJ Mahvash, who was earlier seen at the stadium supporting Chahal and PBKS in a previous game this season, posted a story on her official Instagram handle after the game against KKR.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She put up a picture of herself and Chahal from one of her own posts and congratulated him for his performance.

"What a talented man. Highest wicket-taker of IPL for a reasonnnn!!," she wrote in her story.

Below is a screenshot of the same -

RJ Mahvash with Yuzvendra Chahal. Source - RJ Mahvash/IG)
RJ Mahvash with Yuzvendra Chahal. Source - RJ Mahvash/IG)

As Mahvash mentioned, Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in IPL history with 211 scalps from 166 matches. Moreover, he is the only bowler with over 200 wickets in the history of the league.

Ad

Yuzvendra Chahal spins web around KKR in Punjab's record win in IPL 2025

Defending just 111 runs, PBKS needed brilliance on the field to win this game. Yuzvendra Chahal, among the senior and experienced players in their team, delivered when it mattered the most.

He bowled a memorable spell, returning with figures of 4/28 from his four overs. Chahal accounted for the key wickets of KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh.

For his incredible spell under pressure, Chahal was also named the Player of the Match. This performance will give him confidence going ahead in the tournament, much to the delight of the Punjab Kings.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Arshit Garg
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications