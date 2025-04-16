RJ Mahvash congratulates Yuzvendra Chahal after his brilliant spell in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

RJ Mahvash congratulated Yuzvendra Chahal after his brilliant spell in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). PBKS beat KKR in a low-scoring thriller by 16 runs on Tuesday, April 15.

Ad

Punjab were defending a low total of just 111 runs and Yuzvendra Chahal, who had not been at his best until this game, stepped up when he was needed the most. His incredible spell helped PBKS bowl KKR out for just 95 runs and thus create a record of defending the lowest total in IPL history.

RJ Mahvash, who was earlier seen at the stadium supporting Chahal and PBKS in a previous game this season, posted a story on her official Instagram handle after the game against KKR.

Ad

Trending

She put up a picture of herself and Chahal from one of her own posts and congratulated him for his performance.

"What a talented man. Highest wicket-taker of IPL for a reasonnnn!!," she wrote in her story.

Below is a screenshot of the same -

RJ Mahvash with Yuzvendra Chahal. Source - RJ Mahvash/IG)

As Mahvash mentioned, Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in IPL history with 211 scalps from 166 matches. Moreover, he is the only bowler with over 200 wickets in the history of the league.

Ad

Yuzvendra Chahal spins web around KKR in Punjab's record win in IPL 2025

Defending just 111 runs, PBKS needed brilliance on the field to win this game. Yuzvendra Chahal, among the senior and experienced players in their team, delivered when it mattered the most.

He bowled a memorable spell, returning with figures of 4/28 from his four overs. Chahal accounted for the key wickets of KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh.

For his incredible spell under pressure, Chahal was also named the Player of the Match. This performance will give him confidence going ahead in the tournament, much to the delight of the Punjab Kings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More