RJ Mahvash makes a bold prediction, picks her two teams for IPL 2025 final

RJ Mahvash has predicted that Punjab Kings will reach the IPL 2025 final. Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have already made it to the final this season.
RCB beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a one-sided battle in the first qualifier in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. Bowling first, they were all over Punjab, bundling them out for just 101 runs in 14.1 overs. They then chased the target down with ease in 10 overs, with eight wickets at their disposal.
PBKS will have another chance of making it to the final as they will play the second qualifier on Sunday, June 1, where they will face either Gujarat Titans (GT) or Mumbai Indians (MI).
RJ Mahvash picked RCB and PBKS as the two teams that will play the final.
"Prediction: Final match RCB vs PBKS hoga !," she wrote on her Instagram post.
She was also present at the stadium during the first qualifier supporting Punjab Kings. The RJ and actress was seen wearing a red top with denim jeans and white shoes. She was holding the Punjab team flag and also waving the same, showing her support for the franchise.
Below is her Instagram post -
Can PBKS make it to their second IPL final?
Despite a massive loss against RCB, PBKS can still make it to the IPL 2025 final. They will have to quickly put this defeat behind them and regroup as a unit heading into the second qualifier.
The team has done well this season, ending as the table toppers with nine wins and 19 points from the league stage. Previously, Punjab have made the IPL final only once in the history of the league, which was also their only previous appearance in the playoffs.
During the 2014 edition, they finished at the top of the table as well, with 11 wins and 22 points. They faced Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final but ended up on the losing side as KKR clinched the trophy with a thrilling three-wicket victory.
11 years later, having made it this far, they have another opportunity of making it to the final. It remains to be seen if they can bounce back from the loss in the qualifier.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS