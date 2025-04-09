RJ Mahvash posts selfie with Yuzvendra Chahal, shares heartwarming message for spinner after PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

RJ Mahvash was seen in the stands during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday, April 8. Punjab beat Chennai by 18 runs in this contest in Mullanpur.

Mahvash later posted pictures of herself in the stadium, watching the game between PBKS and CSK. She can be seen cheering for Punjab from the stands, waving their team flag.

Moreover, she also posted a selfie with cricketer Yuzendra Chahal. Showing her support for the spinner, she also shared a heartwarming message through her caption on the post.

"One for supporting your people through thick and thin and standing behind them like a rock! We are all here for you @yuzi_chahal23 💫🧿," she captioned her post.

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash were previously spotted together in the stands during the 2025 Champions Trophy. Chahal is representing PBKS this season after he was brought by them for a massive ₹18 crore earlier during the mega auction.

PBKS return to winning ways with victory over struggling CSK

Meanwhile, PBKS, who had lost their previous game before the clash against Chennai, returned to winning ways with an 18-run win over CSK. Batting first, Punjab rode on a magnificent maiden IPL hundred from Priyansh Arya and a quickfire unbeaten half-century from Shashank Singh at the backend to post a huge total of 219/6 on the board.

CSK put up a fight in the chase and got close but fell short in the end. They managed to reach 201/5 but it was just not enough to get them over the line. Lockie Ferguson was the pick of the bowlers for PBKS with figures of 2/40 from his four overs while Glenn Maxwell and Yash Thakur chipped in with a wicket each.

Interestingly, Yuzvendra Chahal bowled just one over in this game, where he gave away nine runs. With this win, Punjab now have three wins from four matches and six points.

While they have begun their campaign on a solid note, CSK continue to struggle. After winning their first game of the season, this was Chennai's fourth straight loss. They have just one win from five games so far.

