Robo dog Champak impresses RR head coach Rahul Dravid with its skills amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Robo dog Champak impressed Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid with its skills amid the IPL 2025 season. Champak, introduced this season, has garnered a lot of attention from one and all so far.

During a net session, Rahul Dravid was seen walking up to Champak with a cast on his left leg due to his recent injury before the start of the IPL 2025 season. He was asked if he is good with dogs, to which he replied that he is.

Champak was asked to greet the RR head coach and welcome him by joining its hands, which it did. The robo dog was also asked to show the sign umpires use while players ask for a review (DRS) and did so, impressing Dravid.

Watch the moment posted in a video by RR on their official X (Twitter) handle below. The post was captioned:

"When Dravid met Technologia... 😂💗."

RR suffer close defeat against KKR after being eliminated from playoffs race

Meanwhile, RR's horrible luck while chasing this season continued, as they faltered yet again in pursuit of a run-chase after coming close to finishing the game. In their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), they were set a target of 207 to win the game.

Rajasthan put up a solid effort and came close but fell agonizingly short by just one run as they ended on 205/8 from their 20 overs. Captain Riyan Parag played a sensational knock, scoring 95 off just 45 balls striking at 211.11 but he could not take his team over the line.

They were already eliminated from the race to make the playoffs ahead of this game with eight defeats from 11 games. The defeat against KKR now means that they have nine losses from 12 games and are placed eighth on the table.

RR have just two more games left against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) this season. They will aim to win both these games and end their disappointing campaign on a positive note.

