"Rohit Sharma (16cr) > Virat Kohli(15cr)"- Fans troll Virat Kohli as his salary is less than Rohit Sharma's after retention

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have formally unveiled their three retention picks ahead of the mega auction. They chose former captain Virat Kohli (Rs 15 crore) as their first choice, followed by Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 crore) and Mohammed Siraj (Rs 7 crore).
RCB must build a balanced squad around these three pillars during the auction. All three of Kohli, Siraj and Maxwell are proven match-winners on the international and franchise circuits.
Siraj has improved his bowling in T20 cricket, adding a few essential elements to his arsenal. Due to that, he has been quite effective in death overs and the powerplay in the last few years for RCB. These traits make Siraj an ideal candidate to lead RCB's bowling attack in the coming seasons.
Glenn Maxwell also reaped the benefits of his stellar performances in IPL 2021, as RCB retained him.
The swashbuckling middle-order batter was the Bangalore franchise's top scorer in the previous edition of the IPL, where he amassed 513 runs at an impressive average of 42.75, including six half-centuries. It will be interesting to see if Maxwell repays the faith of his franchise by maintaining the same level of consistency in the future.
RCB fans were satisfied with their retention picks, expressing their delight as Virat Kohli, Sira, and Glenn Maxwell will continue to don the orange and gold jersey. Fans sounded optimistic and expressed hope that RCB would bring in some star players to strengthen the squad ahead of IPL 2022. The absence of Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal from the retention list also drew the attention of a few fans.
Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
"I think RCB should buy a captain from the mega-auction" - Irfan Pathan
Former Indian player Irfan Pathan has advised the RCB management to look at and pursue potential captaincy candidates at the mega-auction. He feels that it would be better than handing the captaincy to someone like Maxwell, as that might affect his batting.
During a discussion on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Pathan spoke about the new potential captain of RCB and said:
“I think someone from the auction. Because whatever the four players are in my head, Virat is obviously not going to captain, as he has announced that already."
"Glenn Maxwell is there, but you do not want to give him the captaincy because he is kind of a free-flowing cricketer, and you do not want to give him that kind of responsibility. You want him to play his game freely."
Choosing a captain at the mega auction might be tricky for RCB, as they might have to face tough competition from the other teams. Considering the same, Maxwell appears to be the prime candidate for the job at the moment.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Maxwell boasts a decent record in the Big Bash while leading the Melbourne Stars. He has led them in 27 games so far. The Stars emerged victorious on 18 occasions while losing nine games under Maxwell.