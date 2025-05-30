Rohit Sharma achieves a massive milestone to join Chris Gayle on elite list during GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma added another feather to his cap as he achieved a huge record in the IPL 2025 Eliminator against Gujarat Titans (GT). The match is being played in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Friday, May 30.

The right-hander smashed a couple of sixes to become only the second batter to reach 300 sixes in the T20 league. In the process, the 37-year-old also became the first Indian to achieve the milestone.

Rohit achieved the milestone as he smashed a six off Rashid Khan in the ninth over. The leg spinner bowled a tossed-up delivery on off, and Rohit bent down low to get underneath the ball before placing it high over square leg for a maximum.

Watch the record-breaking six here:

Expand Tweet

Most sixes in IPL:

Chris Gayle – 357 sixes in 142 matches Rohit Sharma – 300* sixes in 271 matches Virat Kohli – 291 sixes in 166 matches MS Dhoni – 264 maximums in 278 games AB de Villiers – 251 maximums in 251 games

With his 300th IPL six, Rohit also became only the second batter to complete 7,000 runs in the tournament.

Most runs in IPL:

Virat Kohli – 8618 runs in 258 innings Rohit Sharma – 7000* runs in 266 innings Shikhar Dhawan – 6769 runs in 221 innings David Warner – 6565 runs in 184 innings Suresh Raina – 5528 runs in 200 innings

Rohit Sharma makes most of his dropped catches in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

Rohit Shama made the most of his chances after being dropped early by Gerald Coetzee and wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis early in his innings. The senior batter smashed his 37th half-century to ensure MI dominated GT in the playoff fixture. He also shared an 84-run partnership with opener Jonny Bairstow for the opening stand.

At the time of writing, Mumbai were 134/1 after 12 overs, with Rohit Sharma (58 off 34) and Suryakumar Yadav (26 off 15) at the crease. Jonny Bairstow was the last batter to be dismissed following his quickfire 47 off 22 deliveries as Sai Kishore provided the first breakthrough for the Titans.

Follow the GT vs MI Eliminator 2025 live scores and updates here.

