Rohit Sharma chats with MS Dhoni while batting in MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match; video goes viral [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Rohit Sharma was seen having a friendly chat with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni while batting during the IPL 2025 match on Sunday (April 20). The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai hosted the latest encounter between the two heavyweights of the league, with MI winning by nine wickets.

Ad

While chasing 177, Rohit Sharma set the platform for MI with an impactful knock of 76* (45) and was declared the 'Player of the Match.' He and Suryakumar Yadav (68*) put on a 114-run unbeaten partnership for the second wicket to take MI over the line in just 15.4 overs.

A fan shared a video on X to give a glimpse of Rohit Sharma's chat with MS Dhoni during the second innings. In it, Rohit can be seen speaking, with the CSK captain listening attentively from behind the stumps.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Most satisfying part was staying till the end and finishing the game" - Rohit Sharma after his POTM performance in MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Rohit Sharma was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' at the post-match presentation for his blistering knock in the chase. Reflecting on MI's win and his batting performance, Sharma said (ESPNcricinfo):

Ad

"Today was a very good game for us. After being here for such a long period of time, it is very easy to start doubting yourself and start getting worried. For me it was about keep doing what I do, practice well and hit the ball well. I know it has been a while, but that is where the experience of being here helps."

Ad

The former MI captain continued:

"I wanted to hit the ball, but it was important for me to hold my shape. It is not happening consistently, but I am not going to doubt myself. We spoke about it (coming onto the field as the impact player in the last two-three overs). I don't mind it. But it is not easy when you have not fielded for 17 overs. I enjoyed being out there. The most satisfying part was staying till the end and finishing the game."

Rohit will return to the field on Wednesday, April 23, when the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in the 41st match of IPL 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More