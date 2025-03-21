Rohit Sharma gives autograph to a young fan wearing MS Dhoni’s No. 7 jersey at Chepauk Stadium ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Rohit Sharma recently gave an autograph to a kid wearing MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey at the Chepauk Stadium ahead of IPL 2025. Sharma is in Chennai with the MI contingent, preparing for the match against the home team this Sunday, March 23.

The Mumbai franchise shared a video on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to give a glimpse of Rohit Sharma's kind gesture. The incident occurred after a practice session at the Chepauk Stadium. In it, the Indian captain could be seen giving autographs to several kids, including a young fan of MS Dhoni. The fan got Rohit's sign on the No. 7 CSK jersey while wearing it. MI captioned the post:

"A he𝐑𝐎 everywhere he goes"

You can watch the video below:

"We'll take that call when the time comes"- Hardik Pandya on Rohit Sharma's opening partner during IPL 2025

At MI's pre-season press conference, Hardik Pandya preferred not to disclose Rohit Sharma's opening partner. He and the team have decided to keep everyone guessing till their first game of IPL 2025.

Ishan Kishan opened the innings with Rohit last season, but he was released by the franchise later. Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks are potential options available for MI in the vacant role. When asked about Rohit's opening partner, Hardik Pandya said:

"I think we'll leave that for the game. I don't want to say here who is playing or not playing. We'll take that call when the time comes. Batting order is something which I have never taken too much into my cricketing career."

Shedding light on his thought process about different batting positions, Pandya continued:

"I have always been a player who plays situations. Specific numbers like batting at No.4, 5 or 6 has gone from my cricketing journey, I only focus on where my team needs me. Which situation or the entry point I go into, that is more important."

Hardik also backed teammate Suryakumar Yadav, who has a string of low scores leading into IPL 2025, saying:

"We are not worried about SKY. He has scored a lot of runs for so many years. I or we are not concerned about his form."

Hardik Pandya will miss MI's first match of IPL 2025 against CSK this weekend due to a one-match ban he received for a slow-over rate last season. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Mumbai Indians in their opening match in Pandya's absence.

