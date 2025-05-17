  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Rohit Sharma handed first ticket of stand named after him ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2025 match: Reports

Rohit Sharma handed first ticket of stand named after him ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2025 match: Reports

By Shankar
Modified May 17, 2025 17:27 IST
Rohit Sharma Stand Inaugurated At Wankhede Stadium - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma Stand Inaugurated At Wankhede Stadium - Source: Getty

India's 50-over captain Rohit Sharma has reportedly been given the first ticket to watch a match from the Rohit Sharma stand that was unveiled in Mumbai on Friday, May 16. A Times of India report said that the ticket with the serial number 162279 was issued to the former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain for the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday, May 21.

Ad

The stand in the name of the 38-year-old was unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday in the presence of his family, office bearers and the entire MI squad. Sharma said that it was a very special feeling for him to have a stand at the venue, while he was still an active player.

"For me... to honor me while I am still playing, it is very, very special. I have retired from two formats, but I am still playing one format. So, it will be a surreal feeling on May 21 when I come here and play against Delhi Capitals, representing Mumbai Indians, and to have a stand, it will be a very, very special feeling," Sharma said via PTI.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Congratulatory wishes pour in for Rohit Sharma after stand unveiling at the Wankhede Stadium

Rohit Sharma received congratulatory messages from both current and past players. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Suresh Raina took to social media to congratulate Sharma for the unveiling of the stand.

Additionally, Sharma's former coach in the Indian team Rahul Dravid also congratulated him for having a stand named after him at the Wankhede Stadium. The right-handed batter joined the likes of Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar to have stands named after them at the venue.

Sharma, who has now retired from T20Is and Test cricket, could likely be in action for India next in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in August.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications