Rohit Sharma handed first ticket of stand named after him ahead of MI vs DC IPL 2025 match: Reports

India's 50-over captain Rohit Sharma has reportedly been given the first ticket to watch a match from the Rohit Sharma stand that was unveiled in Mumbai on Friday, May 16. A Times of India report said that the ticket with the serial number 162279 was issued to the former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain for the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday, May 21.

The stand in the name of the 38-year-old was unveiled at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday in the presence of his family, office bearers and the entire MI squad. Sharma said that it was a very special feeling for him to have a stand at the venue, while he was still an active player.

"For me... to honor me while I am still playing, it is very, very special. I have retired from two formats, but I am still playing one format. So, it will be a surreal feeling on May 21 when I come here and play against Delhi Capitals, representing Mumbai Indians, and to have a stand, it will be a very, very special feeling," Sharma said via PTI.

Congratulatory wishes pour in for Rohit Sharma after stand unveiling at the Wankhede Stadium

Rohit Sharma received congratulatory messages from both current and past players. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Suresh Raina took to social media to congratulate Sharma for the unveiling of the stand.

Additionally, Sharma's former coach in the Indian team Rahul Dravid also congratulated him for having a stand named after him at the Wankhede Stadium. The right-handed batter joined the likes of Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar to have stands named after them at the venue.

Sharma, who has now retired from T20Is and Test cricket, could likely be in action for India next in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in August.

