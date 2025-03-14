Rohit Sharma heads for Maldives vacation with wife and kids ahead of IPL 2025 [In Picture]

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is off for a short vacation ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The 37-year-old is headed for Maldives along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, daughter Samaira, and son Ahaan.

Rohit Sharma recently led India to victory at the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Men in Blue defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the final, where Rohit led from the front, scoring 76 runs in the chase. India played all their matches in Dubai after refusing to travel to host nation Pakistan for the marquee ICC event.

The Indian cricketer posted a story on his official Instagram account where he can be seen along with his wife and kids as they head to Maldives.

Several Indian team members from the 2025 Champions Trophy squad are on a short break before the upcoming IPL season.

Rohit Sharma with his family heading to Maldives ahead of IPL 2025 (Image Credits: Rohit Sharma/IG)

This was Rohit's second ICC trophy in recent times. He also led India to victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup earlier.

Rohit Sharma will next be in action for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Post the 2025 Champions Trophy and his short vacation to Maldives, Rohit Sharma will be seen in action for his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians as the 2025 season soon approaches.

Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on March 23 at the M Chidambaram Stadium. The franchise retained their former captain and star batter Rohit Sharma for ₹16.30 crore ahead of the mega auction.

It was only before the 2024 season that all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who returned to the team, took over as captain from Rohit. Last season, the 37-year-old scored 417 runs from 14 games at an average of 32.07 and strike-rate of 150.00 with a hundred and a half-century to his name.

In the past, Rohit has led Mumbai Indians to as many as five IPL titles, making the franchise one of the most successful ones in the history of the cash-rich league.

