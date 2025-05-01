Rohit Sharma heaves a sigh of relief after using DRS to overturn lbw decision in RR vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma breathed a sigh of relief after successfully overturning an lbw decision using DRS during their IPL 2025 clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The match is taking place on Thursday, May 1, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
On the fifth ball of the second over in MI's innings, Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled a slower ball targeting the middle and leg stumps. Rohit Sharma (7) played his shot too early, missing the ball completely, which struck his pads. The umpire immediately raised his finger.
Rohit initially appeared ready to walk back but paused after a brief consultation with his opening partner, Ryan Rickelton, and opted to review the decision just in time. The review proved successful, as ball tracking confirmed the delivery had pitched outside leg stump. A visibly relieved Rohit smiled and breathed a sigh of relief after the decision was overturned.
Heading into this match, the 38-year-old had accumulated 240 runs from nine innings, which included two half-centuries.
Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton provide a brilliant start for MI against RR
After being asked to bat, Mumbai Indians openers Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma started cautiously, scoring 16 runs in the first three overs. The pair then shifted gears, leading the visitors to finish the powerplay at 58/0.
At the time of writing, MI were 74/0 after eight overs, with Rohit on 28 and Rickelton on 45.
Playing XIs and Impact substitutes for both teams:
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, and Fazalhaq Farooqi
Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Singh Rathore, Yudhvir Singh Charak, and Kwena Maphaka
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah
Impact Subs: Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, and Karn Sharma
