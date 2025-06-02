Rohit Sharma meets MI star, gives him a friendly pat before leaving for home after IPL 2025 season [Watch]

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma met star batter Suryakumar Yadav while returning home from the airport amid the IPL 2025 season. The campaign for MI came to an end after they lost against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the second eliminator on Monday.

Ad

As their season came to an end, the players, coaches, and support staff departed for their respective homes. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were spotted at the airport while returning home. Rohit was wearing MI's training jersey, while Suryakumar Yadav was in a simple black t-shirt. The former also gave Suryakumar a friendly pat as the two had a brief conversation before leaving.

Watch the video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Batting first in the second qualifier, MI posted a total of 203/6 from their 20 overs. They had never lost defending a total in excess of 200 in the IPL. However, PBKS created history. They chased the total down in just 19 overs with five wickets at their disposal, knocking Mumbai out of the tournament at the penultimate stage.

How did Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav fare for MI in IPL 2025?

Rohit Sharma had a decent season with the bat for MI with the bat this year. The right-handed opener notched up 418 runs from 15 matches at an average of 29.85 and a strike-rate of 149.28 with four half-centuries.

Ad

While he began the tournament slowly, he got into rhythm and then played a key role in their run to the playoffs. Rohit also scored a vital 81 in the Eliminator, taking them to victory against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

For Suryakumar Yadav, this turned out to be a breakout season with the bat. He became the highest run-getter for MI in a single season of the IPL in their history. Suryakumar piled on 717 runs from 16 matches at an average of 65.18 and a strike-rate of 167.91 with five half-centuries to his name. He also scored a quickfire 26-ball 44 in the second qualifier against PBKS and a 20-ball 33 in the Eliminator.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More