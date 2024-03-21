Rohit Sharma misses Mumbai Indians' practice match ahead of IPL 2024; star batter training in a different way

Rohit Sharma did not participate in the intra-squad match organized by Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of IPL 2024. Instead, the star MI batter stressed on his customized training method, which focuses majorly on simulated net sessions, strength, mobility and conditioning sessions.

As per a media release, Mumbai Indians played an intra-squad practice game before travelling to Ahmedabad for their IPL 2024 season opener against the Gujarat Titans. The team got together in a huddle, where head coach Mark Boucher gave them some instructions.

With this practice game, MI's pre-season camp seems to have ended now. The team will soon travel to Ahmedabad and take the field against former champions Gujarat Titans on Sunday evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

It is pertinent to note that Rohit Sharma was not spotted at the Mumbai Indians' team bonding session in Alibaug as well. Most of the MI players and the support staff members travelled to Alibaug for a short break and improved their bonding. Sharma, instead, was spotted attending a promotional event.

Will Rohit Sharma open the batting for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024?

Rohit Sharma was in fantastic form in the ODI World Cup 2023 (Image: Getty)

Although Sharma is no longer the captain of the Mumbai Indians, he continues to be one of the top players in the side. It should not be a surprise if MI retain him as one of their openers for the new season.

Sharma did not have a memorable season with the bat in IPL 2023, amassing 332 runs in 16 games at an average of just 20.75, including two half-centuries.

However, he played some brilliant knocks for Team India in the subsequent ODI World Cup. The right-handed batter looked in great touch during the Bengaluru T20I against Afghanistan and the recently concluded ICC World Test Championship series against England at home.