Rohit Sharma & Mumbai Indians squad reach Chandigarh hotel ahead of IPL 2025 Eliminator [Watch]

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma and the rest of the squad arrived in Chandigarh for the IPL 2025 playoffs. MI will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator on Friday, May 30, in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Ahead of the clash, Rohit Sharma, along with the Mumbai Indians squad, reached the team hotel in Chandigarh. Rohit, along with other players, could be seen getting off the team bus and entering the hotel in a video uploaded by the batter's fan account on X (formerly Twitter).

Mumbai Indians lost their final league stage match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets and as a result, finished fourth on the table with eight wins and 16 points from 14 matches. Thus, they will now have to play the Eliminator.

Mumbai Indians will need Rohit Sharma to fire in a do-or-die game

Rohit Sharma got off to a start in their last game against PBKS. He made 24 runs off 21 balls, hitting two fours and a six at a strike-rate of 114.29 but couldn't build on it.

With Ryan Rickelton not available for the playoffs due to national duty, English batter Jonny Bairstow is likely to open the batting. However, with an in-form Rickelton going away and a new player in Bairstow coming in, Rohit's responsibility as an opener will only increase. He will have to ensure the team gets off to a solid start.

The Eliminator is naturally a do-or-die game for Mumbai Indians and GT. The loser will be knocked out of the tournament, while the winner will play in Qualifier 2 for a spot in the final.

On the personal front, Rohit has scored 329 runs this season from 13 games at an average of 27.41 and a strike-rate of 147.53, with three half-centuries.

