"Rohit Sharma was never the same after this hug"- Top 10 funny memes after MI's dismal loss vs GT in IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans (GT) got off the mark in the IPL 2025 points table with a 36-run victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, March 29, at their home venue, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. MI suffered their second straight loss in IPL 2025 and are currently in the ninth position on the points table.

GT batted first in the contest after losing the toss and managed to put on a massive total of 196/8 on a two-paced surface. Sai Sudharsan (63) top-scored for them with a brilliant half-century, while Jos Buttler (39) and Shubman Gill (38) assisted him with utility knocks. Hardik Pandya picked up two wickets for the visiting side in the bowling department.

In response, the MI batting unit struggled miserably against a quality GT bowling unit and could only reach 160/6 in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav fought valiantly with an aggressive knock of 48 (28) but did not receive much support from his peers. Prasidh Krishna bowled a sensational spell of 4-0-18-2 for GT in the second innings, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

Saturday's IPL 2025 contest between GT and MI entertained the fans, who conveyed their reactions by posting hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"We weren't quite professional on the field"- MI captain Hardik Pandya after the loss against GT in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya reviewed his team's performance, saying:

"In batting and bowling, we were short in 15-20 runs short in both places. We weren't quite professional on the field, made some basic errors and at the same time failed to execute and that cost us. They batted brilliantly, don't see much that we bowled well. The way they batted was exceptional. They took chances and hit boundaries. They managed to get runs in the powerplay without playing high-risk shots."

Pandya continued:

"That made us go on the back foot, from that time we were doing catch-up. There should not be a concern, it is time we take responsibility. It's still early, but batters have to come to the party. Maybe I bowled way too many balls, they were able to see it and use it to good effect. Those are the toughest balls, some were gripping, some staying down and some were shooting. As a batter it becomes difficult."

Do you think MI can turn things around in IPL 2025 after a disappointing start? Let us know your views on the matter in the comments section.

