Rohit Sharma perishes cheaply as he mistimes a big hit off Arshad Khan in MI vs GT IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) opening batter Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Gujarat Titans (GT) seamer Arshad Khan in their IPL 2025 match in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 6. The 38-year-old fell for seven while trying to clear mid-off, but mistimed his shot and was caught by Prasidh Krishna inside the 30-yard circle.

Ad

The dismissal was a rare failure for the right-handed batter, who has been in good form in the last few matches for MI. Sharma has made a half-century in three out of the last five matches, thereby recovering from a difficult start with the bat in IPL 2025.

Watch the video of his dismissal here.

This is the third time this season that Sharma has fallen to a left-arm seamer. He was dismissed for a duck by Khaleel Ahmed in MI's tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He was then dismissed by Yash Dayal in MI's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 7 for 17.

Ad

Trending

Kagiso Rabada misses out as Gujarat Titans opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium

Earlier, Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai. GT made one change to the side that beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2.

Left-arm seamer Arshad Khan was brought into the team in place of Washington Sundar. The latter, was, however, part of the Impact Players list along with Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka and Sherfane Rutherford.

Ad

Kagiso Rabada, who was available for selection after serving out his provisional suspension, was neither part of the playing XI nor included in the Impact Players list.

At the time of writing, MI were 76/2 in eight overs with Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav at the crease. A win for either side in this match could see them displace RCB at the top of the points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More