Rohit Sharma perishes cheaply as he mistimes a big hit off Arshad Khan in MI vs GT IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) opening batter Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Gujarat Titans (GT) seamer Arshad Khan in their IPL 2025 match in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 6. The 38-year-old fell for seven while trying to clear mid-off, but mistimed his shot and was caught by Prasidh Krishna inside the 30-yard circle.
The dismissal was a rare failure for the right-handed batter, who has been in good form in the last few matches for MI. Sharma has made a half-century in three out of the last five matches, thereby recovering from a difficult start with the bat in IPL 2025.
Watch the video of his dismissal here.
This is the third time this season that Sharma has fallen to a left-arm seamer. He was dismissed for a duck by Khaleel Ahmed in MI's tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He was then dismissed by Yash Dayal in MI's match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 7 for 17.
Kagiso Rabada misses out as Gujarat Titans opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium
Earlier, Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to field first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai. GT made one change to the side that beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2.
Left-arm seamer Arshad Khan was brought into the team in place of Washington Sundar. The latter, was, however, part of the Impact Players list along with Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka and Sherfane Rutherford.
Kagiso Rabada, who was available for selection after serving out his provisional suspension, was neither part of the playing XI nor included in the Impact Players list.
At the time of writing, MI were 76/2 in eight overs with Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav at the crease. A win for either side in this match could see them displace RCB at the top of the points table.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS