Rohit Sharma plays a game with his daughter Samaira and Tilak Varma in a garden ahead of LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Rohit Sharma recently enjoyed a game with his daughter, Samaira Sharma, and teammate Tilak Varma in a garden. He is in Lucknow with the MI contingent, preparing for the upcoming IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the encounter on Friday, April 4.

Ad

MI lost their first two games before making a strong comeback with a resounding eight-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this Monday. Rohit Sharma hasn't started IPL 2025 well personally, as his scores read 0 (4), 8 (4), and 13 (12). He would be eager to contribute substantially with the bat for MI in the upcoming games.

Ahead of the LSG match, Rohit Sharma posted a video on his Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of his time off the field. In it, he could be seen playing a game with his daughter and Tilak Varma in a garden.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the video below:

Ad

"Form is temporary class is permanent"- Michael Clarke backs Rohit Sharma amid his lean run of form in IPL 2025

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke recently extended support to Rohit Sharma, who has been receiving criticism for three successive batting failures for MI in IPL 2025. Clarke opined that Rohit is still one of the most valuable players for the Mumbai franchise due to his aggressive batsmanship and leadership qualities.

Ad

"I think I heard on the plane on social media someone was talking about Rohit's missed out the first two games for Mumbai, should they pick him? I'm like what? He's still your first-pick player in that Mumbai team. He's opening the batting. His batting is still quality. His leadership quality for Hardik and the rest of that Mumbai team is so important," he said on Backstage with Boria.

Ad

Clarke added:

"Form is temporary class is permanent. The best players in the world are the best or a reason. Its the longevity, its through the highs through the lows. You pick yourself up when you are not performing, you go and do the work to get back into form and you go and make runs to make your team win. Rohit would do that."

Ad

Do you agree with Michael Clarke's views above about Rohit Sharma? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback