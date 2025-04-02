  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Rohit Sharma plays a game with his daughter Samaira and Tilak Varma in a garden ahead of LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rohit Sharma plays a game with his daughter Samaira and Tilak Varma in a garden ahead of LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Balakrishna
Modified Apr 02, 2025 22:44 IST
Rohit Sharma with his daughter Samaira and Tilak Varma. (Image: Rohit Sharma/Instagram)
Rohit Sharma with his daughter Samaira and Tilak Varma. (Image: Rohit Sharma/Instagram)

Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Rohit Sharma recently enjoyed a game with his daughter, Samaira Sharma, and teammate Tilak Varma in a garden. He is in Lucknow with the MI contingent, preparing for the upcoming IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the encounter on Friday, April 4.

Ad

MI lost their first two games before making a strong comeback with a resounding eight-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this Monday. Rohit Sharma hasn't started IPL 2025 well personally, as his scores read 0 (4), 8 (4), and 13 (12). He would be eager to contribute substantially with the bat for MI in the upcoming games.

Ahead of the LSG match, Rohit Sharma posted a video on his Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of his time off the field. In it, he could be seen playing a game with his daughter and Tilak Varma in a garden.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You can watch the video below:

Ad

"Form is temporary class is permanent"- Michael Clarke backs Rohit Sharma amid his lean run of form in IPL 2025

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke recently extended support to Rohit Sharma, who has been receiving criticism for three successive batting failures for MI in IPL 2025. Clarke opined that Rohit is still one of the most valuable players for the Mumbai franchise due to his aggressive batsmanship and leadership qualities.

Ad
"I think I heard on the plane on social media someone was talking about Rohit's missed out the first two games for Mumbai, should they pick him? I'm like what? He's still your first-pick player in that Mumbai team. He's opening the batting. His batting is still quality. His leadership quality for Hardik and the rest of that Mumbai team is so important," he said on Backstage with Boria.
Ad

Clarke added:

"Form is temporary class is permanent. The best players in the world are the best or a reason. Its the longevity, its through the highs through the lows. You pick yourself up when you are not performing, you go and do the work to get back into form and you go and make runs to make your team win. Rohit would do that."
Ad

Do you agree with Michael Clarke's views above about Rohit Sharma? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी