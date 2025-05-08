Rohit Sharma, who recently retired from Test cricket, spotted at Mumbai airport amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Veteran batter Rohit Sharma was seen at the Mumbai airport on Thursday, May 8, alongside teammate Tilak Varma. They are headed to Ahmedabad for their upcoming IPL 2025 match against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 11, at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

This also marked Rohit’s first public appearance since announcing his retirement from Test cricket during IPL 2025. On Wednesday, May 7, the 38-year-old shared a message via his Instagram story, writing:

"Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honor to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format.”

Meanwhile, ahead of MI's upcoming IPL match against the Kings, the veteran was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport.

Fans can watch the video here:

Looking at the head-to-head record, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have faced each other 32 times in IPL history. MI have won 17 matches and the Kings emerging victorious in 15 encounters.

The two teams last met in Match 33 of IPL 2024 in Mullanpur. Batting first, Mumbai posted a competitive total of 192/7, powered by Suryakumar Yadav’s brilliant 78. Rohit Sharma (36) and Tilak Varma (34*) also made valuable contributions.

In reply, Ashutosh Sharma stood out for Punjab with a quickfire 61 off 28 balls. However, his efforts weren’t enough to take the team over the line, as PBKS were bowled out for 183 in 19.1 overs, falling short by nine runs.

Rohit Sharma has scored 300 runs in the 2025 IPL in 11 innings

Mumbai Indians are enjoying a solid run in the 2025 IPL season, remaining firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot. The team holds fourth place on the points table with 14 points from 12 matches.

Meanwhile, after a slow start to the tournament, Rohit Sharma has found his form, notching up three half-centuries in his last five innings. So far, he has played 11 matches, scoring 300 runs at an average of 30.00. His tally includes three fifties, with a top score of an unbeaten 76.

