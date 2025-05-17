Rohit Sharma's funny moment with a fan during his stand inauguration ceremony at Wankhede Stadium [Watch]

Team India captain Rohit Sharma shared a fun moment with one of his ardent fans during his stand inauguration ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 16. A stand named after Rohit was inaugurated at the iconic stadium in Mumbai in the presence of his family, dignitaries, and a few former and current cricketers.

During the event, Sharma was seen posing for pictures in the stadium with one of his ardent fans waving the Indian flag enthusiastically behind him. Rohit Sharma had a playful banter with him and also threw a fun air punch before shaking his hand.

An X user gave a glimpse of the interesting incident by sharing a video on the social media platform.

You can watch the video below:

"Whatever kind of form he was in, he's a match-winner"- Ravi Shastri on Rohit Sharma missing Sydney Test in BGT 2024-25

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri recently opined that Rohit Sharma should have played the Sydney Test against Australia in January rather than sitting out after enduring failures in previous games.

Shastri said he would not have allowed it to happen if he were coaching Team India in that game, as the series was still alive. He told ICC:

“I saw Rohit a lot at the toss. At the toss, you don't get enough time to speak. Though I did put my hand on his shoulder in one of the games. I think it was in Mumbai and told him, if I was coach you would have never not played that last Test match. You would have played that last Test match because the series wasn't over. If your mindset is you feel you are… that's not the stage, you leave a team."

Shastri elaborated:

“That was a 30-40 run game. The pitch was so spicy in Sydney. Whatever kind of form he was in, he's a match-winner. If he had gone, sensed the situation, sensed the condition and smashed it for even 35-40 at the top, you never know. That series would have been level. Other people have different styles. This would have been my style and I let him know it. It's sitting in my heart for a long time. I had to get it out. And I told him that."

Australia registered a comfortable six-wicket victory in the Sydney Test in January and won the series by a 3-1 margin, lifting the BGT trophy after a long time. Rohit Sharma recently bid adieu to Test cricket, pulling the curtains on his 12-year career in the longest format.

