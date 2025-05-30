Rohit Sharma's special song for new teammate Jonny Bairstow ahead of MI vs GT IPL 2025 Eliminator [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Rohit Sharma was seen singing a song for his new teammate Jonny Bairstow during a practice session ahead of their IPL 2025 Eliminator against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The two teams finished third and fourth in the points table at the end of the league stage and will square off in a knockout game tonight (Friday, May 30) for a place in Qualifier 2, where they will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, June 1.

The MI contingent have been training intensely in the nets over the past few days in Chandigarh to prepare for the match against GT. On Thursday, the Mumbai-based franchise shared a video on their official Instagram account to give fans a glimpse of a fun moment from the practice session, involving Rohit Sharma. The former captain could be seen singing Post Malone's song 'Circles' and hilariously adding Jonny Bairstow's name to the lyrics.

You can watch the video below:

Jonny Bairstow joins MI squad as temporary replacement ahead of playoffs after going unsold in IPL 2025 mega auction

Bairstow was initially not part of the MI squad but has been drafted in as a replacement ahead of the playoffs after a couple of their players, like Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton, left due to International cricket commitments.

The Mumbai Indians signed him as a temporary replacement for Will Jacks at ₹ 5.25 Crores. He is expected to take the vacant place of Ryan Rickelton in the playing XI and open the innings with Rohit Sharma in the Eliminator.

Bairstow represented SRH for three seasons between 2019 and 2021 before spending the next three years with PBKS. Overall, he has played 50 matches in the IPL, scoring 1589 runs at an average of 34.54, including two centuries and nine half-centuries.

Do you think Jonny Bairstow should open the innings with Rohit Sharma during the MI vs GT Eliminator of IPL 2025? Let us know your views on the matter in the comments section.

