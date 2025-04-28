Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh comes out with baby boy Ahaan after MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, was seen outside the Wankhede Stadium after the team's recent match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). MI beat LSG by 54 runs on Sunday, April 27.

Ad

After the game, Ritika was seen walking out of the stadium with their baby boy Ahaan. She was surrounded by fans on either side who were seen clicking pictures of the Team India captain's wife and their son.

She was dressed casually, carrying the baby, as she exited the Wankhede Stadium. Ritika has been an avid follower of the game and has always cheered for Rohit Sharma from the stands, be it during the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches or when he plays for the Indian team.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video of Ritika with Ahaan below -

Ad

Rohit Sharma showed promise but could not deliver a big knock in the game. He looked dangerous at the start of the innings but was dismissed for just 12 runs off five balls, hitting two sixes at a strike-rate of 240.

MI continue to dominate after dream comeback in IPL 2025

As for MI, they continue to dominate after scripting a solid comeback, like they have on several occasions in the past. Batting first, they were powered by half-centuries from Ryan Rickelton (58) and Suryakumar Yadav (54) as they posted 215/7.

Ad

The bowlers then came to the party as they bundled out LSG for just 161 runs. Jasprit Bumrah was at his best, returning with figures of 4/22 while Trent Boult bagged 3/20, with Will Jacks chipping in too (2/18).

Having lost four out of their first five games, the five-time champions have made an impressive comeback, to say the least. The win against LSG was their fifth consecutive win, and they appear unstoppable at the moment.

MI have made their way into the top four now with six wins and 12 points from ten matches. They next face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, May 1, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, where they will look to extend their winning streak and strengthen their position for the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More