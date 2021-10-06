IPL 2021: [Watch] Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma imitates legends of the game

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma took time from his practice and training session at MI camp to imitate three legends of the game - Sachin Tendulkar, Mahela Jayawardene, and Harbhajan Singh.

The 34-year-old opener gave fans a glimpse of his mimicry skills by sharing a video on his official Instagram account. In the video, Rohit asks the fans to name the cricketers he's imitating. The post was captioned:

"𝙵𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚜. 𝚃𝚎𝚊𝚖 𝚖𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚜. 𝙻𝚎𝚐𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚜! Let’s see if you can guess all 3 cricketers in this Reel. Stay tuned for part 2️⃣ 😉"

You can watch the video below:

On his first attempt, Rohit Sharma imitated Sachin Tendulkar's infamous batting stance and then followed it up by playing the masterful straight drive.

The Indian white-ball vice-captain then impersonated current Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene. Sharma copied the batting style and stance of the Sri Lankan legend gracefully.

At the end of the video, the Mumbai Indians opener imitated former MI spinner Harbhajan Singh by acting out the veteran's loosening-up exercise. The 'Hitman' then concluded the video by emulating Harbhajan Singh's bowling action and the manner in which he appeals for dismissals.

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in a tussle for the fourth spot

The Mumbai Indians' comprehensive win against Rajasthan Royals means that RR are pretty much out of the race. Meanwhile, the battle for fourth place is now largely between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai.

Despite MI's commanding win yesterday, KKR are still far ahead on net run rate. That means a win - by any margin - should still be enough for Eoin Morgan's side to make it to the playoffs. Even if they win by just a run, Mumbai will have to defeat SRH in their next match with 87 runs or more to go past KKR's net run rate.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar