"Rohit Sharma is selling himself short" - Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians' chase in IPL 2023 loss to Gujarat Titans

Aakash Chopra has highlighted that Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma is not delivering as per expectations and is getting dismissed repeatedly while playing imprudent shots.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) set MI a 208-run target in their IPL 2023 clash in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 25. Rohit then managed just two runs off eight deliveries as the five-time champions were restricted to 152/9 to suffer a crushing 55-run defeat.

Reflecting on the Mumbai Indians' chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was disappointed with Rohit Sharma's mode of dismissal, saying:

"Hardik Pandya came and dismissed his opposite number. Rohit Sharma was trying to do something different and got out. Rohit Sharma is selling himself short. It is a concurrent theme that is happening repeatedly."

The former Kolkata Knight Riders player pointed out that Rashid Khan struck two quick blows after the Mumbai Indians captain threw away his wicket by playing an ungainly shot, observing:

"We say that he can score a lot of runs but gets out. When he gets out like that while trying to make room, you feel he is a much better player than that. Ishan Kishan had never been dismissed by Rashid Khan but he got out to him this time. Rashid dismissed Tilak Varma as well."

Ishan Kishan was caught by Joshua Little in the deep for a 21-ball 13. Tilak Varma was trapped in front of the wicket by Rashid Khan, with the on-field not-out decision being reversed after a review.

"They were done and dusted" - Aakash Chopra on the Mumbai Indians losing a flurry of wickets

Noor Ahmad was the most successful bowler for the Gujarat Titans. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra added that the Mumbai Indians' fate was virtually sealed when they lost a flurry of wickets in the middle overs, observing:

"Noor Ahmad picked up three wickets from the other end. Then once the wickets started falling, what was going to happen for this team - nothing was going to happen. They were done and dusted. They lost by 55 runs."

The cricketer-turned-commentator was surprised about Mohammad Shami going wicketless despite bowling a threatening spell, elaborating:

I am surprised that Mohammad Shami went wicketless considering how well he bowled and the sort of pitch it was. He wouldn't have gone wicketless had Hardik taken the catch in the end but I feel he should have got three wickets with the new ball.

Shami conceded just 18 runs in his four-over spell. He beat the batters on multiple occasions with the new ball but failed to get the outside edge.

