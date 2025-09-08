Rohit Sharma shares fun compilation of BTS clips from different shoots [Watch]

Star India batter Rohit Sharma shared a fun compilation of 'Behind the Scenes' (BTS) clips from various shoots. The former T20I and Test captain is known to be a funny character both on and off the field. In the video shared on his official Instagram handle, Rohit Sharma gave a glimpse of several hilarious moments from multiple shoots. The video also featured his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, who could also be seen enjoying and sharing a laugh. The BTC clips compilation once again showed his funny and joyous nature. He could be seen in different outfits throughout the video, delivering various dialogues in the funniest manner. Watch the video below - View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Indian team is currently in Dubai for the upcoming Asia Cup. It will begin on September 9, with the Men In Blue set to play their first game against the UAE on September 10. However, Rohit will not be seen participating in this tournament since it will be played in the T20 format. Rohit retired from T20Is after guiding India to victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup. He played 159 T20Is and amassed 4231 runs at an average of 32.05 and a strike-rate of 140.89 with five hundreds and 32 half-centuries. Rohit Sharma could feature in India A games before Australia tourHaving retired from T20Is and Tests, Rohit Sharma will be seen playing only ODI cricket for India. He last played an international match earlier this year when he led India to victory at the 2025 Champions Trophy. The right-hander was last seen in action during IPL 2025 when he turned out for the Mumbai Indians (MI). It has been a long wait to see him take the field post the IPL. India are set to tour Australia for a limited-overs series in October after the 2025 Asia Cup. As Rohit Sharma is still the ODI captain, he will be seen leading the side in the one-dayers in Australia. However, the wait to see him take the field could be shortened as he may feature for India A in a warm-up series against Australia A. According to a Hindustan Times report, Rohit Sharma might play the A team matches to give himself some game time before the tour. India A are scheduled to play three one-day games against Australia A on September 30, October 3, and October 5 in Kanpur.