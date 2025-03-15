Rohit Sharma spends quality time in Maldives with wife and kids ahead of IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is currently enjoying a vacation with family in the Maldives after the conclusion of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai. It was a memorable tournament for Sharma, as he added a second ICC trophy to his cabinet during his captaincy tenure in nine months. The Indian team dominated through the tournament and won the title without losing a single game.

Ad

Rohit Sharma will soon turn up for the Mumbai Indians (MI) side in IPL 2025, starting on March 22. He utilized the small break between both tournaments to rejuvenate himself by going on a family vacation to the Maldives. He gave a glimpse of it by sharing a couple of pictures through the story on his Instagram handle.

You can watch the pictures of Rohit Sharma's family vacation below:

Rohit's recent Instagram story from his vacation.

Rohit's recent Instagram story from his vacation.

Rohit's recent Instagram story from his vacation.

"Experience is learned in the school of adversity" - Navjot Singh Sidhu backs Rohit Sharma as captain for IND vs ENG 2025 Test series

Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu recently put his weight behind Rohit Sharma and backed him to continue as captain in Tests during the five-match Test series in England later this year.

Ad

Trending

During an interview with Sports Tak, he said:

"Tell me, who will you make the captain at the last moment, and who has given such a performance? Rohit Sharma was selfless and did not play a match, but did the other guy come in and score 150 there? You should have a replacement first. Experience is learned in the school of adversity. How will you replace Rohit Sharma? Look at his record in England. See how many hundreds he has there."

Ad

Elaborating his point of view, Sidhu continued:

"Rohit Sharma will be the captain and he only should be the captain. Should Rohit Sharma climb the bamboo? What more should he do in 2025? Will you test someone like this who has won you two ICC trophies? Till the 2027 World Cup, you will have to make a mix of the experience of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and the exuberance of someone like Nitish Reddy, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav."

Ad

Do you agree with Sidhu's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️