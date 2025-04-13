  • home icon
Rohit Sharma treats elated young fan to an autograph and photo ahead of DC vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Apr 13, 2025 10:40 IST
IPL 2023: Eliminator - Lucknow Super Giants v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma has scored 6,666 runs in the IPL. (Source: Getty)

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma shared a delightful moment with an excited young fan as he signed an autograph and posed for photos with her. This happened on the eve of MI's upcoming match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), scheduled for Sunday, April 13, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

On Saturday, April 12, Rohit was taking photos with stadium staff when a young fan approached him for an autograph and asked for a picture with the Indian ODI and Test captain.

Fans can watch the video here:

Meanwhile, both DC and MI have had contrasting starts to their season. The Capitals have won all four games and sit at the top of the table with eight points. On the other hand, MI are in ninth place with just two points from five games.

As for their head-to-head record, the two teams have faced each other 35 times, with MI holding the advantage, winning 19 matches to DC's 16. At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, DC have won seven out of 12 encounters, while MI have won five.

Rohit Sharma has scored more than 1,000 runs against DC

Rohit Sharma has been a part of the IPL since its inception in 2008, playing in 261 matches and scoring 6,666 runs at an average of 29.36, including 43 fifties and two centuries.

However, he has not had the best season in the 2025 edition, managing just 38 runs in four innings at an average of 9.50. MI fans and management will hope that the 37-year-old finds his usual touch in the upcoming game against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

The opening batter has played 35 matches against DC, accumulating 1,034 runs at an average of 32.31 and a strike rate of 132.56, including six fifties.

Dev Sharma

Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
