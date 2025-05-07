  • home icon
  "Rohit Sharma does not want to get on strike" - Former RCB pacer blames him for mixup with Will Jacks in MI vs GT IPL 2025 match

By Gokul Nair
Modified May 07, 2025 10:58 IST
2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma perished in the early stages of the clash against GT in IPL 2025 (Image Credit: Getty)

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Varun Aaron said that Rohit Sharma is not comfortable facing Mohammed Siraj with the new ball, after the opening batter denied a single early on in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The Mumbai Indians (MI) veteran sent Will Jacks, who had rushed out for a quick single, in the third ball of the contest at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, May 6.

The Englishman had come out to bat as Mohammed Siraj struck with the new ball to dismiss Ryan Rickelton for 2. The right-handed batter was eager to get off the strike right away, and charged down the pitch after stroking the ball to mid-on. Although Rohit would have been heading away from the danger end, he denied the single, causing a mix-up.

Jacks had to turn around and return to the striker's end after Rohit's signal. The fielder, watching the batter halfway down the track, threw the ball towards the wicket-keeper. In the end, there was no harm done as the batter made it back in time.

"Rohit Sharma does not want to get on strike too soon. Must be thinking about that last encounter between the two, Siraj got him for a beautiful delivery," Varun Aaron said on air.

Rohit Sharma only faced a couple of deliveries against Siraj in his innings, with one being a dot ball, while the other was dispatched for a boundary. The Hitman's innings came to an end in the fourth over when he was dismissed by left-arm pacer Arshad Khan.

Rohit Sharma was castled for 8 by Mohammed Siraj in the reverse fixture in Ahmedabad

The MI opening batter has a relatively solid record against Siraj in the IPL. Across the 12 matches they have faced against each other, Rohit Sharma has scored 86 runs off 61 deliveries at a strike rate of 140.98, while losing his wicket only once.

That sole instance came when Mumbai Indians (MI) faced the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the early stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The right-arm bowler had bowled a peach of a delivery to breach Rohit Sharma's defences, and castled him in the 36-run win for GT.

Edited by Gokul Nair
bell-icon Manage notifications