Rohit Sharma wears special gloves dedicated to his family for IPL 2025 [Watch]

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma was spotted wearing special batting gloves during their practice session ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). The initials of the first name of his wife Ritika and children Samaira and Ahaan were printed on the gloves.

The Mumbai-based franchise shared a video on social media, displaying Sharma's gloves with 'SAR' written on them. MI quizzed fans to guess the meaning of the abbreviation.

Sharma's fans were quick to guess that he had dedicated the gloves to his family members. You can watch the clip below:

Rohit Sharma will return to cricketing action with the IPL 2025 following a short break. He captained India to the 2025 Champions Trophy victory earlier this year. Following the Men in Blue's triumph, he unwinded by taking a trip to the Maldives with his family.

The swashbuckling opener shone with the bat in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. He was adjudged the Player of the Match in the summit clash for his impactful 76-run knock.

Rohit Sharma will play under Hardik Pandya's captaincy in IPL 2025

Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful captains in IPL history, having led MI to five titles. His glorious stint as Mumbai's skipper ended ahead of IPL 2024, with the franchise handing the captaincy reins to all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

However, it was a disastrous campaign for MI as they finished with the wooden spoon. They managed to win just four out of their 14 outings. Hardik will continue leading the side in IPL 2025.

Hardik will miss Mumbai's opening match. He was handed a punishment because of an overrate-related offence in IPL 2024. The side's third offense of the season came during their last league match, following which the 31-year-old received a one-match ban.

Suryakumar Yadav will captain Mumbai in their opening encounter in Hardik's absence. They face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23.

