Ross Taylor announces retirement: RCB thank Kiwi for his 'batting brilliance'

Ross Taylor took to Twitter on Thursday (December 30) to let the world know that he was calling time on his international career. He will retire following the end of New Zealand's home Test series against Bangladesh, and six ODIs against Australia and the Netherlands next year.

The 37-year-old took to social media and opined that the timing was just right for him to call it a day.

"Today I’m announcing my retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the home summer, two more tests against Bangladesh, and six odi’s against Australia & the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It’s been an honor to represent my country #234," Taylor said in his tweet.

Having been called a powerhouse of batting for his explosive playing style, Ross Taylor was one of the most decorated batters in the IPL's early stages. He was bagged by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ahead of the first season of the tournament.

The franchise took to Instagram on Thursday to pay a rich tribute to their former star. In their post, the caption read:

"Congratulations on a wonderful international career, Rosco! 😃 Thank you for entertaining us with your batting brilliance. Here's wishing @rossltaylor3, a happy retirement! 🙌 #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers"

Ross Taylor had a three-year stint with RCB

Ross Taylor was bagged by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for $100,000 during the IPL 2008 Auction. He played with the side for three seasons, and although they failed to win the title, he was still a vital cog in their batting line-up.

His unbeaten 81* off just 33 deliveries has been Taylor's best knock in the IPL to date and came against the Kolkata Knight Riders in a stiff chase of 174 in 2009. He lit up Centurion with a slam-bang innings that took the side home in an edition where they made the finals for the first time in the IPL.

Ross Taylor played 22 matches for the RCB and stacked up 517 runs at an average of 25.43 and a strike rate of 123.72. He eventually went on to play for the Delhi Capitals, Pune Warriors and the Rajasthan Royals as well.

