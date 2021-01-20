IPL 2021 Auction: Full list of players retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have released the complete list of retained players for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).
It is no surprise that skipper Virat Kohli, ace batter AB de Villiers, and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal have all been retained. The most notable exclusions from the 12-man list include destructive opener Aaron Finch and South African all-rounder Chris Morris.
One of the finds of IPL 2020, opener Devdutt Padikkal has also retained his place in the Royal Challengers Bangalore side. 20-year-old Padikkal was among the top 10 scorers in the last edition. The southpaw made 473 runs in 15 games at an average of 31.5.
Stars of India's recent Test triumph in Australia, Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj, have also kept their places in the side. Sundar and Siraj took 8 and 11 wickets, respectively, for the RCB in IPL 2020.
Navdeep Saini will also play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021. He will retain his role as one of the lead bowlers in the side for both the powerplay and the death overs.
Australian white-ball regulars Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, and the prodigious Josh Phillippe have held on to their places from the overseas list. Interestingly, 2 uncapped players, Shahbaz Ahmed and Pavan Deshpande, also find the mention in the list.
Ahmed only played 2 games in IPL 2020 and took 2 wickets. Karnataka local Deshpande is a right-arm off-break bowler who is yet to make his IPL debut.
Royal Challengers Bangalore ended the IPL 2020 league stage in 4th position. Their trophy dream was ended by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who won the Eliminator by 6 wickets.
Royal Challengers Bangalore's retained players for IPL 2021
Full list: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Phillippe, Kane Richardson, Pavan DeshpandePublished 20 Jan 2021, 18:19 IST