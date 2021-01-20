IPL 2021 Auction: Full list of players retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have released the complete list of retained players for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

It is no surprise that skipper Virat Kohli, ace batter AB de Villiers, and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal have all been retained. The most notable exclusions from the 12-man list include destructive opener Aaron Finch and South African all-rounder Chris Morris.

One of the finds of IPL 2020, opener Devdutt Padikkal has also retained his place in the Royal Challengers Bangalore side. 20-year-old Padikkal was among the top 10 scorers in the last edition. The southpaw made 473 runs in 15 games at an average of 31.5.

Stars of India's recent Test triumph in Australia, Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj, have also kept their places in the side. Sundar and Siraj took 8 and 11 wickets, respectively, for the RCB in IPL 2020.

Navdeep Saini will also play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021. He will retain his role as one of the lead bowlers in the side for both the powerplay and the death overs.

Bold Diaries: Mike Hesson explains RCB’s Retention Strategy



Our Director of Cricket Operations, @CoachHesson gives us an insight into the thinking behind the retention and release of players. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/GbcY5oCyiW — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 20, 2021

Australian white-ball regulars Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, and the prodigious Josh Phillippe have held on to their places from the overseas list. Interestingly, 2 uncapped players, Shahbaz Ahmed and Pavan Deshpande, also find the mention in the list.

Ahmed only played 2 games in IPL 2020 and took 2 wickets. Karnataka local Deshpande is a right-arm off-break bowler who is yet to make his IPL debut.

Royal Challengers Bangalore ended the IPL 2020 league stage in 4th position. Their trophy dream was ended by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who won the Eliminator by 6 wickets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's retained players for IPL 2021

Advertisement

IPL Retention Announcement 🔊 Here’s the news you’ve been waiting for, 12th Man Army. We have retained 12 stars from our 2020 squad. 🌟🤩#PlayBold #IPL2021 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/YkzSV3EUjU — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 20, 2021

Full list: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Josh Phillippe, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande