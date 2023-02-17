Royal Challengers Bangalore Schedule IPL 2023: Complete RCB match list, date, venue & timings in IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will begin their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign by taking on Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru on April 2. Their second game will be against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata four days later.

Four of RCB’s IPL 2023 games will be day games, which begin at 3:30 pm IST. Their last league game of the season will be against Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru on May 21. Following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IPL will return to its home-and-away format from this season, with each team playing seven home games and as many away.

Bangalore are yet to win the IPL but have come close on a few occasions. RCB have been runners-up three times, the last of which was in 2016. They have, however, reached the playoffs in the last three seasons and will be keen to go all the way this time.

Former South African captain Fad du Plessis will lead RCB in IPL 2023.

April 2: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata, 7:30 pm

April 10: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

April 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru, 3:30 pm

April 17: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

April 20: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mohali, 3:30 pm

April 23: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru, 3:30 pm

April 26: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

May 1: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Lucknow, 7:30 pm

May 6: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi, 7:30 pm

May 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai, 7:30 pm

May 14: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur, 3:30 pm

May 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad, 7:30 pm

May 21: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

RCB squad for IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav

