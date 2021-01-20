Royal Challengers Bangalore trade-in Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams from Delhi Capitals

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have roped in all-rounder Harshal Patel and Australian pacer Daniel Sams from the Delhi Capitals for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

Harshal Patel played only five games for Delhi in IPL 2020. The right-arm medium-pace bowler took three wickets at an average of 44 and an economy rate of just under nine.

The handy all-rounder could only make 21 runs with a high score of 16. Overall, Patel has 43 wickets and 128 runs to his name in the IPL.

Bold Diaries: Mike Hesson explains RCB’s Retention Strategy



Our Director of Cricket Operations, @CoachHesson gives us an insight into the thinking behind the retention and release of players. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/GbcY5oCyiW — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 20, 2021

Left-arm pacer Daniel Sams, on the other hand, had an even worse IPL 2020. In three games in his debut season, he couldn't bag any wickets and was hit for over nine runs an over.

What value will Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams add to the Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Although just 30 years of age, Harshal Patel is a domestic cricket veteran. The underrated Haryana all-rounder was the fourth-highest run-scorer in the last edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Playing as an opener, Patel scored 372 runs at 31.17 at a magnificent strike-rate of 165. He could provide the Royal Challengers Bangalore batting line-up substantial support down the order, and chime in with some crucial overs.

Daniel Sams is one of the finds of the Big Bash League. In 44 innings in the T20 tournament, Sams has 62 wickets at a staggering strike rate of 13.9. From slower cutters to yorkers and a sharp out swing, Sams has everything in his repertoire.

He will add some much-needed variety to the Royal Challengers Bangalore setup, which has recently released Chris Morris and Isuru Udana from the squad.

Royal Challengers Bangalore ended IPL 2020 in fourth place, after suffering a humbling defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.